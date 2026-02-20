Capitolis to Acquire 20 Gates Management’s U.S. Secured Financing Platform to Expand its Capital Marketplace

Capitolis, the financial technology company, today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire 20 Gates Management’s U.S. Secured Financing Platform. The acquisition, which is expected to close in the coming weeks, enables Capitolis to add U.S. secured financing to its Capital Marketplace, broaden its client base, and add veteran industry talent to its growing team.

20 Gates Management’s U.S. Secured Financing Platform has operated for more than 15 years and is supported by a broad base of prominent investors and banks. The acquisition brings an established roster of major financial institutions into the Capitolis Capital Marketplace network and adds seasoned team members from 20 Gates Management.

“We have known 20 Gates Management for many years, have partnered with them, and are excited to bring their U.S. secured financing capabilities and veteran team members on board,” said Gil Mandelzis, CEO & Founder of Capitolis. “Our Capital Marketplace already offers secured financing solutions in Europe, and this acquisition extends those offerings to the U.S. market, where they are critical to our clients. In addition to that, we’re gaining exceptional talent and established client relationships that will accelerate our growth and enhance our ability to serve the market with innovative solutions.”

“We’ve worked with and have known Capitolis for a long time and have great respect for their expertise and market leadership,” said Hans Bald, CEO of 20 Gates Management. “We’re excited to see them expand into U.S. secured financing by bringing our offering into their marketplace. 20 Gates remains focused on its core Asset Management business, investing in private and revolving ABS for its clients.”

Capitolis continues to build momentum by expanding its product offerings, further strengthening its position as a trusted partner in driving efficiency and innovation across the capital markets. The company has also expanded its leadership team with recent key appointments, including Okan Pekin as President, Roy Saadon as Head of Market Development, Portfolio Optimization, Richard Schiffman as Chief Product Officer, Amol Naik as Chief Operating Officer, and Melanie Carucci as Global Head of Sales.

About Capitolis

We believe the financial markets can and should work for everyone. Capitolis is the technology company helping to create safer and more vibrant financial markets by unlocking capital constraints and enabling greater access to more diversified capital and investment opportunities. Rooted in advanced technology and deep financial expertise, Capitolis powers groundbreaking financial solutions that drive growth for global and regional banks – and institutional investors alike. Capitolis is backed by world class venture capital firms, including Canapi Ventures, 9Yards Capital, SVB Capital, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Spark Capital, and S Capital, as well as leading global banks such as Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered, State Street, and UBS.

Founded in 2017, our team brings decades of experience in launching successful startups, technology, and financial services. Capitolis was recognized on the Inc. 2024 Best in Business list in the Financial Services and Innovation & Technology categories, and honored for the third consecutive year in the 2025 Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards. The company has been included on CNBC’s World’s Top Fintech Companies list for the past three years, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list in consecutive years and was named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of The World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023. American Banker recognized Capitolis among the Best Places to Work in Fintech, and the company was named by Crain’s New York Business as one of New York City’s Best Places to Work in 2025 for the fourth consecutive year. For more information, please visit our website at www.capitolis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260220369988/en/

Contact

Michael Guerrera

Sloane

mguerrera@sloanepr.com



Brian Zilberfarb

Capitolis

brianz@capitolis.com

Company Logo