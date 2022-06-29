Capita posts ‘strong’ first half results as BBC TV licensing contract boosts outsourcer’s revenues

Capita today posted “strong” results for the first half of 2022, after a series of “significant” government contracts boosted its H1 revenues.

The outsourcing company said trading in the first half of 2022 sat in line with expectations, as it said its revenues were bolstered by the renewal of a £456m contract to run the BBC’s TV licensing service and the extension of its £94m contract to run the NHS’ primary care system.

Capita said it also expects to make savings via its “virtual first” approach to office working, as the firm said remote working had allowed it to cut its property costs.

“Our operational performance remains strong, with impressive levels of delivery across our client base; and we have secured important contract renewals and new work.

The business processes outsourcing company said it had raised more than £750m by selling off four more of its businesses, including its insurance business Specialty Insurance, and computing firms Trustmarque, AMT Sybex, and Secure Solutions and Services.

Looking forwards, the London firm said its new £63m contract with Scottish Power will also boost its revenues, as it said a “strong pipeline of contact opportunities” will help secure its future growth.