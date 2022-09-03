Cannabis products including oil, chocolate balls and gummies soon to be sold at Tesco

Medicinal cannabis products including oil drops, chocolate balls and gummies will soon be stocked at Tesco after Love Hemp agreed a deal with the supermarket giant.

Six of the brand’s products will be rolled out across more than 200 Tesco stores in the UK and online, it said today.

London-listed Love Hemp uses CBD, derived from cannabis plants, to create items that health-conscious consumers can ingest such as oils, capsules and edibles.

Tony Calamita, chief executive of Love Hemp, said: “It has always been our mission to make CBD accessible and available to as many consumers as possible, and having our products stocked in the vitamin aisles of Tesco brings great visibility to our products and brand.”