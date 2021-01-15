Transport for London (TfL) is considering moving Canary Wharf station into Zone 1 as it seeks new sources of funding, in a move that could land commuters with a heftier bill when offices reopen.

In the transport body’s financial sustainability plan published this morning London mayor Sadiq Khan outlined measures to move the east London financial hub out of Zone 2, “reflecting change in London geography”.

TfL said the move could generate around £25m beyond 2021/22 as fares in Zone 1 are more expensive than outer London travel areas.

The proposal for Canary Wharf comes as Khan revealed plans to hike tube and bus ticket costs as part of TfL’s funding deal with central government agreed in October last year, ending five years of frozen fares.

Khan was required to increase fares under his control to deliver an overall rise of 2.6 per cent.

A single bus and tram fare will increase by 5p to £1.55 and the daily cap has been hiked by 15p to £4.65.

The “Hopper” fare will continue to allow passengers to access unlimited bus and tram travel within an hour for the price of a single journey.

Pay-as-you-go tube journeys in Zones 1 to 6 will increase by 10p or 20p, while travel card prices and journey caps will increase 2.6 per cent.



Khan said: “Public transport should be affordable to all, so I am pleased that I was able to fight off even worse Government proposals to scrap free travel for under 18’s and concessions for over 60’s as well as bigger fares increase.”