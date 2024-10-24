Canary Wharf and Me: Fairgame CEO Richard Hilton on his fun-filled career

Each week we dig into the memory bank of the City’s great and good. Today, Richard Hilton, CEO of Fairgame and founder of Gymbox, takes us through his fun-filled career

What was your first job?

My first job was packing boxes in the John Lewis warehouse in Watford. It was probably the worst job I’ve ever had. My second job was working as a turnstile operator at Wembley Stadium which was probably my best job as I got to watch the football games at half time.

What was your first role in the City/business world?

My first business job was as a media planner for Grey advertising in New York City. I spent seven years working in New York and loved every minute of it.

When did you know you wanted to be an entrepreneur?

My grandparents were both entrepreneurs and so was my father, so I think it was hardwired into me. I founded Gymbox when I was 30 and since then, I’ve never considered doing anything other than being an entrepreneur.

What’s one thing you love about London?

That you have absolutely everything on your doorstep. Amazing restaurants, great parks, theatres, museums, sport, culture. London has it all.

And one thing you would change?

Allow public transport to run 24 hours to allow shift workers and the public the ability to access London cheaply and safely at all times.

What’s been your most memorable lunch?

Brainstorming the Fairgame business concept with my co-founders Andrew Myers and Paul Campbell was great fun. For some reason we always did these lunches over sushi.

And any business faux pas?

Allowing my competitive nature to get the better of me when playing golf with the CEO (and potential investor) of a private equity firm and roaring with too much delight when I sunk the winning putt. They never invested.

What’s been your proudest moment?

I’m proud that both the businesses I have founded have not only been successful financially but have been great brands that have entertained and provided enjoyment for hundreds of thousands of people.

And who do you look up to?

My wife – literally. My father for sensible advice on business and life.

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?

Yes – very. Optimism is the Achilles heel of most entrepreneurs.

We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?

Blacklock in Canary Wharf – the best chops in London.

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

The Holly Bush in Hampstead – a great traditional pub.

Where’s home during the week?

Hampstead with my wife, four children and the dog.

And where might we find you at the weekend?

On the side of a football pitch. Two of my children play football at a high level so I could be anywhere in England on any given Saturday or Sunday.

You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off. Where are you going and who with?

With the whole family. Somewhere warm on a beach – and ideally with poor WiFi so I can switch off.

Quickfire:

Favourite book: On the Road – Jack Kerouac

On the Road – Jack Kerouac Favourite film: Vertigo

Vertigo Favourite artist/musician: The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones Favourite place in London: Hampstead Heath

Hampstead Heath Cocktail order: Moscow Mule

Moscow Mule Coffee order: Latte – regular milk!

Latte – regular milk! Favourite fairground game? Roller Derby – at Fairgame we have a horse racing commentator in the evenings that really adds to the excitement of the game