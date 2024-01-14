Cameron: We’ll strike the Houthis again if attacks continue

The UK is “prepared to back our words with actions”, David Cameron has said, after military action was taken against the Houthis over their attacks in the Red Sea.

The US and the UK air strikes came in response to months of attacks on ships, stopping them entering the Suez Canal, the foreign secretary told the BBC.

He warned that Britain could strike Houthi targets in Yemen again if the rebel group continues to attack ships in the Red Sea.

The Iran-backed rebel group controls a portion of Yemen, in the Middle East, and backs Hamas. It began attacking vessels following the Israel-Gaza crisis, starting on October 7.

Rising threats have led to major firms halting shipments via this passage, while insurance costs for fleets passing through have shot up 10-fold, stoking concerns that fuel prices could rise.

The foreign secretary denied that RAF strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen – including arms depots and air defences – were an escalation.

He said: “The escalation has been caused by the Houthis… there have been more of them, they have been getting worse. And you know, not acting is also a policy, it is a policy that doesn’t work.”

Cameron also told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg that the “lights are absolutely flashing red” on the global dashboard in an increasingly dangerous world.

He argued Rishi Sunak was a stable and safe leader who could grasp the crisis in the Red Sea.

He told Sky: “Our view is look, take a step back from this, it is hard to think of a time when there has been so much danger and insecurity and instability in the world.

“What we need at that time is strong leadership and a clear plan, that is what we have with the Prime Minister and the team in place.”

Ministers are expected to make a statement to Parliament on Monday about the air strikes, following unsuccessful calls last week to recall MPs to debate whether to take military action.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he backed the strikes as “action had to be taken” but insisted he would “have to listen carefully” to the arguments for any further operations against the Houthis.