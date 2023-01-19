Cameron Norrie at the Australian Open: How and where to watch the Brit

Cameron Norrie plays tomorrow at the Australian Open. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Tomorrow morning British No1 Cameron Norrie will look to advance to the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time.

The South African-born Brit is scheduled to take on unseeded Jiri Lehecka at the Kia Arena in Melbourne at around 4:30am on Friday.

Norrie has reached the third round or better at each of the last three Grand Slams – in New York, London and Paris – so he is in familiar territory, but many are still waiting for the Brit to really push on from his Indian Wells win in 2021 as well as his semi-final appearance at Wimbledon last year, where he lost to eventual winner Novak Djokovic.

When is Norrie on?

The match is set to begin at around 4:30am, depending on when the preceding matches finish.

As we saw with Andy Murray yesterday, the ties can really drag on into the night – so it is best to set your alarm just in case. You can always go back to bed.

The Australian Open is this year broadcast on Eurosport with no British free-to-air highlights packages scheduled for the next week.

It is still unknown whether we could see a Norrie match broadcast free-to-air if he manages to make it to the final – as we saw with Emma Raducanu at Flushing Meadows.

Who is Jiri Lehecka?

Lehecka is a 21-year-old player from the Czech Republic who was born in 2001.

He is 6ft 1ins and weighs over 80kg.

He plays right-handed on the court, with a two-handed backhand.

Having turned pro in 2020, Lehecka has won 15 matches and lost 23, earning him just over $1m in the process.

Lehecka beat seeded Borna Coric in the opening round in straight sets before overcoming American Christopher Eubanks in the second round.

Head to head

The two players have faced off against each other twice, with the Brit maintaining a 100 per cent record against Lehecka.

The two first met in the Davis Cup in Spain where Norrie came out the 6-1 2-6 6-1 winner.

But they have recent history, having played each other earlier this year at the Auckland Open, a warm-up for the Australian Open.

Norrie took three sets to beat the Czech player, winning 6-4 6-7 6-3.