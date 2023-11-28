Callum Skye, new 2024, is an electric all-terrain sports car

The Callum Skye is a brand new electric off-roader, designed to deliver high performance whatever the terrain or weather conditions.

Created by Callum, the design and engineering consultancy founded by Ian Callum CBE (formerly of Jaguar and Aston Martin), this is the first own-brand vehicle from the Warwickshire-based company.

The Skye isn’t just a radical concept car, either. Callum has already tested it in the UK and Europe, ahead of launching a completed vehicle (tailored for either on- or off-road use) in early 2024.

‘Unique in concept and presence’

The Skye uses a space frame chassis with relatively compact dimensions: 4,047mm long and 1,900mm wide. Callum promises a ‘comfortable and refined’ cabin with a 2+2 seating layout.

Describing the design of the Skye, Ian Callum said: “The exterior features a striking accent loop, intersected by a strong horizontal structure, flanked by organic forms front and rear. It is pared down to a level of necessity and understatement. At the heart of its story is its performance, style and capability, and a design integral to the engineering elements.

“For example, the lower sections of the doors have beautifully integrated glass, offering outstanding visibility in all conditions. I believe the Skye is truly authentic – unique in concept and presence in the market.”

Rapid performance, rapid charging

Callum is targeting a dry weight (measured without fluids) of only 1,150kg, along with 50:50 front-to-rear weight distribution. Trail-capable suspension and a lofty ground clearance add to the Skye’s off-road credentials. It will be fast, too – the 0-60mph dash is dispatched in less than four seconds.

All-wheel drive is combined with a 42kWh lithium-ion battery, giving an anticipated range of up to 170 miles. Callum intends for the Skye to deliver ultra-rapid charging, potentially replenishing the battery from empty to full in less than 10 minutes.

Callum managing director David Fairbairn says the Skye’s battery options will “make a big impression on the industry, while ensuring it doesn’t have a negative environmental impact”.

Those interested in being among the first to own a Skye can register their interest via the Callum website.

John Redfern writes for Motoring Research