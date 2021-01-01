With Brexit completed, coronavirus is next challenge for Dover-Calais ports

Now that Britain has completed its exit from the European Union, the main challenge for business in the French port of Calais is the coronavirus pandemic, the port’s chief executive said today.

Jean-Marc Puissesseau was speaking to Reuters as the first ferry transporting vehicles arrived from Dover to Calais, France’s busiest road freight port, after Britain left the bloc at 11pm last night.

Calais-Dover, which is the shortest sea route between Britain and the EU at 23 miles – handle some 2m trucks per year.

“What we really hope for is to soon put the coronavirus crisis behind us, to have all the possible vaccines and for normal life to return,” Puissesseau reportedly said, adding the health crisis would cost the port €30m in lost revenue in 2020.

Puissesseau added that having prepared for Brexit for three years, Calais was ready for the return of customs formalities on trade moving between Britain and the European Union.

“Brexit is not synonymous with a snarling up of traffic but everyone must do their job. We are relieved because we know how we will work,” he said.

British and European businesses have warned of mayhem at the border as they learn to navigate red tape and paperwork that threatens to impede the smooth flow of nearly €1trn in annual trade.

