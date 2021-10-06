Cadbury launches vegan chocolate bar

Cadbury owner Mondelēz International is launching a plant-based chocolate bar, Cadbury Plant Bar.

The chocolate bar took two years to develop and is a vegan replica for the Cadbury Dairy Milk product, with almond paste instead of milk.

The product will come in two flavours, smooth chocolate and smooth chocolate with salted caramel pieces.

Louise Stigant, UK Managing Director, Mondelēz International, commented: “With 500,000 participants in this year’s Veganuary – double the number of participants from the year before, the increasing public appetite for varied snacking options and plant-based alternatives has never been more apparent.

“At Mondelēz, evolving consumer demands have long informed our ambition to provide a wide range of products that work for everyone and the new Cadbury Plant Bar range is the latest stop on this journey.”

The Cadbury Plant Bar range will be wrapped in 100 per cent plant-based packaging made from ISCC certified bio-sourced plastics from renewable sources.

The bars will be available from November in Sainsbury’s nationwide and in other retailers from January 2022, with a RRP of £2.50.