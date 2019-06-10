By working together, we can clean up London’s air quality and stop pollution

With state visits and political leadership battles dominating the news, it’s unsurprising that the environment – particularly air quality – isn’t at the top of the agenda. But Londoners are determined to see a major clean-up of the capital’s air, and we can’t afford to take our foot off the pedal. Much of central London and the Square Mile experiences higher levels of air pollution than the rest of the UK. But we’re taking a number of bold and radical steps in our fight against toxic air. And the good news is that our monitoring shows that air quality in the City is improving. We are working hard to combat harmful vehicle emissions. For instance, we’ve banned the purchase of diesel vehicles from our own fleet where there is a clean market alternative – and plan to turn parts of the Square Mile into zero-emissions zones by 2022. And we are looking to have the UK’s first fully-electric fleet of refuse collection vehicles by the end of the year.Our idling engine action days model, where staff and volunteers talk with drivers who leave their car engines on when parked, has been adopted by 18 London boroughs. And we have brought in new emissions-based charges for on-street parking, targeting high polluting transport with higher charges, while rewarding drivers of low emission vehicles with lower tariffs. These measures are part of a wider strategy to protect the public’s fundamental right to live in a clean and safe environment. For instance, our work with Sir John Cass’s Foundation Primary resulted in major improvements in clean air at the school. We installed an air quality monitoring station, planted green walls, fitted air filtration units in classrooms, and brought in lessons on air quality. These improvements were boosted by transforming the local area with the removal of the Aldgate gyratory system, planting 71 trees, and creating a new public square. Pedestrian access and cycling routes have been improved, and traffic reduced.Also, our clean air cargo bike delivery scheme helps City firms tackle pollution by shifting deliveries away from diesel and petrol vans. And over 27,000 Londoners are using our CityAir app, which gives users low pollution travel routes across the capital.Our draft air quality strategy, which will be finalised this summer, will strengthen this work, increasing our collaboration with organisations across London, and boosting our partnerships with schools by helping them to develop individual air quality action plans. But we know that more can be done. Local authorities need regulatory powers to control emissions from boilers, power plants, and generators. That’s why we’re looking to introduce an emissions reduction bill to stimulate new thinking in the policy debate on air quality. There is a real desire across the capital for a major improvement in clean air, and we are determined to safeguard the health of those who live, work, and visit the City. So, we’re pleased to announce that next month we are hosting the third Green Finance Summit, during London Climate Action Week. We are taking action to make sure that everybody is protected.