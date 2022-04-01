Buyers set hearts on Balham as stock gap hits unseen levels

(Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

South London’s Balham has seen the biggest surge in buyer competition out of London boroughs this year.

Buyer demand has soared 113 per cent over the past year, with home movers keen to snap up homes with space and gardens, Rightmove said.

With Wandsworth and Tooting Bec commons around the corner, buyers are keen to move to the SW12 area.

Other London areas to see a huge swing in the number of interested buyers are Upminister and Chessington, with uplifts of 108 per cent and 106 per cent.

According to the property platform, there is an unprecedented gap between supply and demand, with more than twice as many buyers than sellers across the UK.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s director of property data, said: “At the moment, we’re seeing more than twice as many buyers as sellers in the market – which is good news if you’re looking to sell, as you’re likely to be met with multiple potential buyers for your home to choose from.”