Buyers’ demand for Bath hots up after Netflix series Bridgerton

Demand for homes in cathedral cities has been hotting up among overseas buyers, with house-hunters enticed by the Netflix series Bridgerton.

According to data from estate agent Winkworth, demand and prices for cathedral cities are 20 per cent higher than other locations.

For the city of Bath, where the Regency era romance series Bridgerton was based, buyers from all over the world are looking to put down roots.

Matthew Leonard, of Winkworth’s Bath office, said: “We are seeing buyers from all over the world, a lot of expat interest from South-east Asia – Singapore, Hong Kong – who have fallen in love with the sweeping crescents and Georgian architecture while watching Bridgerton on Netflix.

“We had recent buyers over from Singapore who confessed to us that she was an absolute Bridgerton fan and that was one of the reasons that drew them to Bath.”

Other similar cities including Winchester, Exeter and Canterbury are enticing buyers wanting to escape bustling city life.

Speaking on the Property Exchange podcast, Winkworth boss Dominic Agace, said: “Cathedral cities have always been hotspots. The Romans picked them first and picked them wisely so they are popular as gateways to the English countryside.

“Hybrid working seems to be the way forward, which enables you to live a bit further away from work than you could before the pandemic. When country markets have taken off, cathedral cities have gone even further over the past two years.”