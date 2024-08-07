Businesses urge Starmer and Reeves to put NHS and absenteeism top of ‘policy wishlist’

Business leaders have stressed their top priority for the Labour government is to focus on strengthening the NHS, a survey of bosses has found.

Almost half – 46 per cent – of those surveyed said improving the health service, to ensure a fit workforce and to limit absenteeism, should be one of the government’s top three priorities.

This came above any other area to support firms, including the 35 per cent who said offering grants, loans or tax breaks to lessen economic strain was one of their top three areas.

The findings, from market research company Savanta, also found 32 per cent wanted them to simplify regulations and bureaucratic procedures; 26 per cent to invest in transport, broadband and utilities; and 25 per cent to concentrate on workforce upskilling.

A further 24 per cent said promoting environmentally sustainable business practices was important; versus 23 per cent who favoured securing favourable trade agreements; 20 per cent who wanted the government to provide assistance to support digital transformation; and 12 per cent who wanted them to relax planning regulations.

Political research director Chris Hopkins said: “Business leaders have a long wishlist of policies they’d like the new Labour government to deliver on, so it’s notable that top priority for them is strengthening the NHS.

“With long-term sickness and workforce absenteeism rising, healthcare has become a key issue for businesses – and our research suggests it’s a higher priority for them than even tax breaks and investing in infrastructure.”

It comes amid an increased focus on the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in providing healthcare and reducing the NHS backlog.

Recent research by FTSE100 firm Pearson found generative tools such as ChatGPT could save UK workers some 19m hours a week by 2026.

Their analysis suggested up to 406,000 weekly hours could be saved on maintaining health and medical records, which could cut waiting times for patients and the admin load for GPs.

Tom Whicher, chief and founder of healthtech firm DrDoctor, commented: “In healthcare, investment in AI can save lives – major advancements in medical technologies, early cancer detection and diagnostics are already having a massive impact.”

And he stressed: “Whilst it’s not as headline-grabbing news, tactical investments in operational AI can be the game changer to improving back office productivity and contributing to more efficient patient flow that actively reduces long waiting lists.

“Getting patients in front of medical professionals for the right treatment, at the right time, has to be the priority.”

The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) has been contacted for comment.