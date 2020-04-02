Business heavyweights sign on to Covid-19 business pact

Some of the UK’s largest companies, including BP and RBS, have signed up to a pledge to provide extra support their employees and customers through the coronavirus.

Former cabinet secretary Justine Greening created the initiative, called the C-19 Business Pledge, and involves companies promising to offer things like financial security advice and mental health help support to employees.

Signatories have also promised to “publish clear and simple advice for customers” and to help “vulnerable” customers during the coronavirus crisis.

London-based businesses BP, DLA Piper, PwC, Hogan Lovells, EY and National Grid have signed up to the pledge.

Other supporting businesses include Drax Power, Compass Group, Persimmon, the Co-Operative Group, ASDA and RBS.

In a statement, Greening said: “In spite of everything, lots of businesses have already shown amazing initiative and commitment to helping people affected by coronavirus.

“The C-19 Business Pledge is all about encouraging as many businesses as possible to get involved and then helping them do that faster and better by sharing all the great work that’s already been done on our website.

“The early response has been incredible and I’ll do everything I can to help to connect up British business to play its role.”

