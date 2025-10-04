Business chiefs would be ambassadors if Tories re-elected

Shadow business secretary Andrew Griffith has said business chiefs would serve in ambassadorial roles if the Tories were elected into government. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Business chiefs would be made ambassadors to represent the UK’s interests abroad if the Tories were re-elected into government.

Leaders from the private sector would be part of a “cultural revolution towards commerce” under a Conservative government, according to shadow business secretary Andrew Griffith and shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel.

In an article for the Telegraph, the shadow Cabinet ministers said the change, which is similar to moves made by President Trump, would stop the UK relying on career civil servants from serving as ambassadors.

The Foreign Office currently has dedicated civil servants working towards Labour’s growth mission. UK businesses have also been given direct meetings with ambassadors to help boost export opportunities.

MPs are also appointed as trade envoys representing the UK’s interests abroad, with the position being held by members across the House of Commons under a non-partisan system.

But the move would draw the UK closer in line with other countries.

The US president appointed top business chiefs to key posts in Europe.

Warren Stephens, the investment banker who made a £2.5bn fortune at his family bank, serves as the US ambassador to the UK.

Griffith and Patel also pointed to the examples of France and Germany as being able to make better use of ambassadorial roles to support business interests.

“There are some magnificent exceptions but too often there is a disconnect between diplomacy and trade,” the pair said.

“This must be rectified. Silos must be broken down.

“Our French, Dutch or German rival missions unapologetically use their overseas diplomatic networks to increase their market share – we need to be doing the same.

“Our British embassies should be the launch pad for British businesses to find new markets and promote their products. They must be the tip of the spear of an ambitious campaign to help our exporters succeed in every potential market – and under a Conservative government, they will.”

Business chiefs would be alternative to ‘crony appointments’

Patel and Griffith also pointed to “crony appointments” under Labour, which is likely to be a reference to last year’s appointment of Labour grandee Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the US.

Mandelson was sacked after the government argued “materially different” information regarding his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein emerged in a Bloomberg article about messages exchanged some two decades ago.

The shadow ministers also said the Labour was “ceding to Brussels powers” around tariff-setting and border control.

The policy announcement is one of several due to come over the course of the Conservative Party conference in Manchester being held over the next four days.