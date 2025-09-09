Anglo American and Teck Resources set for £36bn merger

Anglo American is set to move its headquarters to Canada

London-listed mining group Anglo American is set to combine with Canada’s Teck Resources to form a giant worth $50bn (£36bn).

The new entity will be called Anglo Teck and is expected to have roughly 70 per cent exposure to copper as well as premium iron ore and zinc.

Under the terms of the deal, Anglo will own 62.4 per cent of the combined group with Teck shareholders owning the rest.

Anglo American’s share price rocketed up 7.75 per cent in early morning trading to £24.55, in response to the news.

Canadian move and Chile mines

The company will be headquartered in Vancouver, but will retain its primary London listing with secondary listings in Johannesburg, Toronto and New York.

Both companies also own parts of a large mining complex in Chile, the Quebrada Blanca and Collahuasi copper mines, which will be combined following the deal.

The merged company will be led by Anglo American chief executive Duncan Wanblad while Teck chief executive Johnathan Price will move to the role of deputy CEO.

The deal follows both companies batting off takeover approaches from larger rivals, including BHP’s failed £39bn pursuit of Anglo in 2024.

Wanblad said: “Having made such significant progress with Anglo American’s portfolio transformation… now is the optimal time to take this next strategic step to accelerate our growth.

“Together, we are propelling Anglo Teck to the forefront of our industry in terms of value accretive growth in responsibly produced critical minerals.”

Price added: “This transaction will create significant economic opportunity in Canada, while positioning Anglo Teck to deliver sustainable, long-term value for shareholders.”

Shareholder decision and dividends

The companies said the shareholder vote for the deal would take place in the coming months, and if approved, and antitrust approval could take an additional 12-to-18 months.

Anglo will issue 1.33 shares to existing Teck investors for each share they hold in the company.

The London company is also set to issue a special $4.5bn dividend to its own shareholders ahead of the merger.

The merger is expected to generate annual cost savings and efficiency gains of $800m by the fourth year after completion.