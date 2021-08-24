Business blow: UK-US travel corridor could remain closed until November

The UK and US travel corridor could remain closed to Brits until late November, according to reports, in a major blow for business and leisure.

Currently, the US is only allowing American citizens, their relatives and some a few exempt groups into the country.

Virgin Atlantic has postponed its restart date for its Heathrow to Las Vegas flights to mid-September.

While another major airline is expected this week to push back its plans to launch London to New York services in September to November, the Telegraph reported.

The UK began to allow fully vaccinated Americans into the country without undergoing quarantine measures from the beginning of August.

It had previously been hoped that the US would reciprocate, and the travel corridor would reopen in September.

However, a blend of rising Covid cases in the US and Delta variant fears have kept the restrictions on lock.

At the Cornwall G7 summit earlier this year, prime minister Boris Johnson and president Joe Biden agreed to set up a joint taskforce designed to help the restart of travel.