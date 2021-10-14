Buoyant consumer banking propels Bank of America profits

Buoyant consumer banking activity drove Bank of America’s profits up sharply in the third quarter.
The US bank’s profits swelled nearly $3bn over the last year, climbing to around $7.7bn in the last three months.
More to follow.
