Built to Scale: Why the capital’s most innovative businesses are moving to Design District

On a bright, sunny day on Greenwich Peninsula stands an enclave of 14 modern, uniquely designed buildings.

Just one stop from Canary Wharf on the Jubilee Line and only 9 minutes from London Bridge, Design District is ideally situated near North Greenwich station, with the O2 Arena and the River Thames just moments away.

What truly sets Design District apart as a workplace hub for creative businesses? It’s the palpable energy of being surrounded by a wealth of cutting-edge and inventive businesses. As a purpose-built workspace destination, Design District fosters an environment designed for growth, flexibility, and collaboration. This carefully curated ecosystem is home to over 170 ambitious companies – from global sports brands to pioneering tech and design studios – all thriving within an environment designed to fuel the capital’s creative industries.

Purpose-built ecosystem

Design District is a purpose-built ecosystem at Greenwich Peninsula, positioned as the capital’s most awe-inspiring destination for businesses looking to scale, innovate, and connect.

For small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) navigating the competitive London landscape, the choice of workspace is more critical than ever. Design District offers a vibrant solution to the traditional office format and is consequently home to some of the most forward-thinking companies in the city.

Coworking at Design District offers a serviced, ‘plug-and-play’ option. This model allows businesses to seamlessly take a space and get operational almost instantly – perfect for agile teams and those seeking flexibility. Whether you’re a sole practitioner or a growing business of 45+, there’s a range of Coworking spaces available across two buildings, designed to facilitate productivity and connection from the day you move in.

The ethos of a coworking environment seeps out beyond the walls of the buildings, and that collaborative sprint is part of the DNA of the District.

Design District offers Coworking spaces at a variety of scales, including those for sole practitioners to growing businesses of 45+

New ideas and creative thinking emerge from the cross-pollination of thoughts, and in a community-style workplace, this is an ideal starting point for businesses to locate and thrive among like-minded teams. A total of 84 per cent of people feel more motivated in a coworking environment, which has been shown to increase overall wellbeing and productivity at work.

For those seeking a bespoke, longer-term solution, businesses can choose to lease a range of spaces, including many public-facing studio and showroom possibilities, ideal for companies that want to make a statement, alongside traditional offices for desk-based work.

Design District has a range of amenities, including a member’s lounge as well as a range of other hireable meeting and collaboration spaces

Inclusive working environment

Design District provides everything and more that businesses need to drive collaboration and foster an inclusive working environment. It’s a place where people can adopt a hybrid work lifestyle, where coworking spaces have become a breeding ground for ideas and inspiration across work and recreation.

Design District has the only rooftop basketball court in London, alongside photography studios, wellness classes and yoga sessions, podcasting studios and a member’s lounge as well as a range of other hireable meeting and collaboration spaces.

Design District is home to London’s first rooftop basketball court

When it comes to food, the District is also home to Bureau Restaurant, an all-day dining destination that serves up delicious seasonal fare, fuelling Design District’s creative community from morning to home time. In addition, there’s also Canteen Food Hall & Bar, which has six independent vendors serving up delicious global street food alongside drinks from craft beer to cocktails flowing from its all-day bar.

Arts and culture are deeply ingrained in the District’s fabric. Located at the heart of Greenwich Peninsula – a 150-acre neighbourhood rapidly becoming one of London’s most exciting urban destinations. Design District benefits from more than just brilliant architecture and striking visual identity. It’s part of a long-term vision that blends culture, commerce and community, with world-class infrastructure, public art, and thriving food, retail and event spaces right on your doorstep. LOOSE.fm, the community radio station championing “eclectic, experimental, ecstatic” sound and culture, is set to launch at Design District imminently – housed in a whimsical CAUKIN-designed structure where visitors can listen in and get involved.

Where businesses flourish

Among the 170 thriving businesses that have moved into the Design District are sports brand HEAD and tech company Flipper. The numbers suggest Design District has helped its tenants deliver an edge for both their businesses and employees:

⦁ 90% of businesses have either maintained or grown the size of their team

⦁ 2/3 companies have sustained or increased their turnover

⦁ 71% of founders feel more confident in their companies since moving to Design District

Those numbers can’t be argued with and they’re the sort of numbers most founders and directors can only dream of.

Ready to unlock your business’s full potential? Base your company in the heart of Design District, whether you’re in search of a 2–6 person private studio, large serviced floor or bespoke leased HQ.

Visit the Design District website today to find out more and enquire about available workspace: https://designdistrict.co.uk/workspaces-for-teams.