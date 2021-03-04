Budweiser invests £115m in UK breweries to pour an extra 630m pints a year

Budweiser has announced plans to invest more than £115m in its two major UK breweries to improve their infrastructure and create jobs.

The beer firm, which is part of drinks giant AB Inbev, will install modern equipment at its South Wales and Lancashire sites to expand capacity in brewing, canning and bottling.

The investment will allow it to brew an extra 630m pints a year once the projects are completed and help Budweister to meet a growing demand for off-trade beer.

Paula Lindenberg, president of the Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I, said: “Like many in the UK, we are focussed on a strong recovery of our economy, our communities and our country.

“By investing in our breweries with new roles and new technology to increase capacity, we’re ensuring that we can brew and deliver great beers for many years to come.

“We know the beer industry is hugely valuable to the UK economy, and we believe our investments in our UK operations will be a catalyst for the recovery post-Covid.”

Lord Gerry Grimstone, minister for investment, added: “Budweiser Brewing Group’s investment is great news for South Wales and Lancashire, supporting local jobs and helping the nation build back better from Covid-19 crisis.

“The UK remains extremely attractive to international investors and this £115m investment is further testament to our fantastic beer industry.”