OBR: Accounting changes push up UK borrowing by £20bn a year

The UK’s budget watchdog has said that government borrowing has increased by around £20bn a year after it updated its March forecasts to include changes to the way spending is tallied.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said the changes mean the budget deficit – the difference between spending and receipts – will be £33bn by 2023-24, up from a previous estimate of £13.5bn.

Changes to the way student loans are accounted for on the government’s books – treating much of them as spending now rather than later – make up the bulk of the difference between March’s forecast, adding £12.4bn to government borrowing in 2018-19.

Chancellor Sajid Javid is due to hold a Budget in February or March after the Conservatives’ thumping General Election win at the end of last week – the party’s biggest victory since the 1980s.

Without the OBR’s increases to the borrowing outlook, the chancellor would have had more money to spend on things like the NHS and upgrading infrastructure.

However, these changes were flagged by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) months ago, and the Tories’ election promises of extra money for the NHS and schools took into account the extra borrowing.

Treasury sources said the government is still well within its new fiscal rules. The OBR will be producing a comprehensive new forecast alongside the upcoming Budget.

The OBR’s new forecasts do not take into account changes to the economy or the cost or yield of new policies announced since its last forecast in March, however.

However, the watchdog said it should be noted that “UK GDP growth this year has been more uneven than we expected”.

“Average earnings growth has continued to pick up and unemployment remains low,” the OBR added, while “ONS population projections suggest less fiscally unfavourable demographics” with higher net migration adding to employment and tax receipts growth.