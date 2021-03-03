Budget 2021: Live news and updates

Live updates and links to all our coverage, reactions and analyses as the Chancellor of the Exchequer delivers the government’s Budget later today – at 12.30pm. Please also visit our dedicated Budget 2021 Hub.

Start Budget Day with this…

Spac revolution set to unlock Big Bang 2.0 for the City of London

The UK is set to spark a second Big Bang for the City post-Brexit, with a landmark government report calling for regulators to allow Spacs to list in London and ease a range of share listing restrictions.

CONFIRMED: Furlough scheme extended to September in Rishi Sunak’s Budget

The UK’s furlough scheme will be extended until September, ensuring the government will pay millions of people’s wages past when Covid restrictions are set to end.

I would like to keep taxes low for people… but I want to deliver our promises to the British people that we will be responsible with their money.” Rishi Sunak last weekend

The long view – Could the political consensus on low taxes be completely wrong?

Higher taxes can slash massive public sector deficits with no harm to the economy. But there is a big proviso, warns Volterra Partners economist Paul Ormerod this morning.

Pre-Budget opinion – Are tax hikes the same as austerity and will they spell Rishi Sunak’s downfall?

Matthew Lesh, head of research at the Adam Smith Institute, argues that slick social media graphics will not be able to hide less money in people’s pockets, higher unemployment and miserably slow growth.

Anybody who says that the challenge can be met only by increases in taxation, or only by cuts in public spending is not being straight with people. Former chancellor Philip Hammond yesterday

Should Sunak simplify? The UK should axe inheritance tax, stamp duty, the TV licence fee and 18 other taxes to simplify the UK’s taxation regime post-Covid, the Institute for Economic Affairs argues ahead of today’s Budget.

You may have missed…

Brand Budget 2021: How Chancellor Rishi Sunak went loco for logos

Riding on a wave of pre-Budget excitement, Rishi Sunak this week dropped a slick five-minute film that would make any marketing team proud. The glossy clip is only the latest example of personal PR from an Instagram-friendly chancellor.

What to expect from Rishi Sunak’s three-point plan

Rishi Sunak has hinted that he will extend a wide range of government support schemes, as he again pledged to do “whatever it takes” to restore the British economy from the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Philip Hammond tells Boris Johnson to ditch big infrastructure projects

Former chancellor Lord Philip Hammond has told Boris Johnson to ditch his plans for big infrastructure projects in the North, with the UK facing its largest ever Budget deficit.

Sunak to outline post-Brexit regulatory shakeup for the City of London

Rishi Sunak will outline plans to improve the City of London’s post-Brexit competitiveness as he releases a highly anticipated report from the UK’s former EU commissioner for financial services.

Rishi Sunak to unveil £400m boost for culture and arts

The chancellor will pledge £408m for museums, theatres and galleries to help them survive until the end of lockdown.

Sunak to announce £520m scheme to provide training for SMEs

Rishi Sunak will announce a £520m scheme in the Budget to help provide MBA-style management training to up to 130,0000 British small to medium sized enterprises.

Rishi’s choices: The taxes that may define this year’s Budget

When asked about specific tax rises, the chancellor refused to comment on what policy levers he would pull. So which taxes may define today’s Budget?

Good morning. It's budget day.



