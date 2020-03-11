Chancellor Rishi Sunak outlined a massive spending spree and a £30bn package to shelter the UK economy through the coronavirus crisis in his 2020 Budget today, as the budget watchdog said he would borrow £100bn over five years to do so.

The Treasury boss, who had just four weeks to prepare for today’s Budget, even cracked a couple of jokes as he committed to ramping up public spending on infrastructure.

Sunak has a dig at McDonnell in 2020 Budget

Saying he would abolish “the reading tax”, Sunak said there would be no VAT to pay on digital publications from the end of 2020.

Digital newspapers and factual books would be exempt, he said, as would “works of fantasy”, Sunak quipped, such as shadow chancellor John McDonnell’s economic plan.



Sunak, who replaced Sajid Javid as chancellor in the February reshuffle, also managed to crack a joke when praising his Tory government for the UK’s record high employment rate.

“The story of this government has been the story of a national jobs miracle,” Sunak said.

He added: “Given the last few weeks we’ve had I am all in favour of job miracles.”

Read on for all the key 2020 Budget announcements from today, and links to read our coverage in full.

2020 Budget announcements:

Coronavirus

Taxes

Business/tech taxes

Entrepreneurs’ relief reduced from £10m to £1m

Corporation tax to stay at 19 per cent, revised up from a cut to 17 per cent

Digital services tax of two per cent introduced on tech giants

IR35 tax on contractors to roll out in private sector from April



Infrastructure

£600bn infrastructure investment covering:

£5bn to roll out full-fibre broadband across UK

£510m to eliminate so-called mobile not-spots in 2020 Budget

£27bn development of UK roads

£2.5bn to fix potholes

£100bn national infrastructure strategy

£4.2bn fund for metro mayors of city regions

Economy