The government will move 22,000 civil servant jobs away from London in a major Whitehall shakeup.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak made the announcement in his Budget speech today, confirming that 750 staff from the Treasury and departments of business, international trade and local government would move to an “economic campus” in the North.

The announcement was first flagged by Sunak on Sunday.

The government will also open Treasury offices in Northern Ireland and Wales to add to the one in Scotland.

In his budget speech, Sunak said: “We’re going to change the whole mindset of government to make sure economic decision-making reflects the economic geography of the country.”

The announcement is a part of the government’s efforts to “level up” less well-off parts of the country.

It came alongside a decision to create a West Yorkshire mayor and devolve more power to the region.

CBI deputy director general John Hardie said today’s devolution announcements would provide a big boost to the regions.

“It’s a really good announcement for West Yorkshire in particular,” he said.

“I think when you have local mayors that it’s easier to identify issues and find effective solutions.”