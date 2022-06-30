‘Enough is enough’: BT workers vote in favour of industrial action as nationwide action on the cards

The majority of BT union members have voted in favour of industrial action, paving the way for nationwide disruption and representing the FTSE 100 firm’s first company-wide call for strike action in 35 years across s BT and Openreach.

Call centre workers voted for the first national call centre strike in British history, including 30,000 Openreach engineers who voted to strike against an “unjust”, “unsustainable” pay imposition.

The vote had a 74.8 per cent turnout, with 95.8 per cent of Openreach engineers backing strike action.

Members voting in EE voted in favour of strike action by 95 per cent on a 49.7 per cent turnout, but fell short by less than a single percentage of passing the threshold imposed by the 2016 anti-union laws.

As a result, this means that EE union members won’t be able to take strike action.

Communication Workers Union (CWU), the union representing BT workers, warned the telecoms giant would face “tremendous disruption” to its operations unless it improved its pay offer to staff.

Strikes will cause major disruption for the telecom giant’s operations: meaning users will be unable to get new phone have internet lines fitted or repaired, and will struggle get support from staff about their phones.

However, General Secretary Dave Ward have given BT until the end of next week to provide a “significantly improved offer”.

A BT Group spokesperson said: “BT Group awarded its highest pay rise for frontline colleagues in more than 20 years – an average 5% increase and up to 8% for those on the lowest salaries. At the same time, we’re in the middle of a once-in-a-generation investment programme to upgrade the country’s broadband and mobile networks.

“These investments are vital for the benefit of our millions of customers and for the UK economy. Above all, they are central to the success of this business – and its colleagues – now and in the future.

“Our job is to balance the competing demands of BT Group’s stakeholders and that requires careful management, especially in a challenging economic environment. The result of the CWU’s ballot is a disappointment but we will work to keep our customers and the country connected.”

Backdrop

Workers rejected the “incredibly low” £1,500 flat-rate pay rise to 58,000 frontline workers offered to which the firm initially offered earlier in April, with UK inflation expected to hit 11 per cent in October.

Andy Kerr, CWU deputy general secretary, said at the time: “In overall pay pot terms, the deal is worth around 4.8 per cent and we simply don’t believe that’s enough — especially after a pay standstill last year and the full-blown cost of living crisis we are now in.”

Earlier this month, CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said: “As ballots begin dropping through the doors of CWU members, thousands will be thinking of the soaring cost of living, and the insulting treatment they’ve received at the hands of employers”.

Highlighting BT’s £1.3bn of profit after tax in the past year, Ward added: “many workers who made that profit rely on food banks and don’t know how they will pay their bills”.



The ballot result is set to worsen the hiring problems that have already been battering BT’s infrastructure arm Openreach’s roll-out of full fibre broadband.

BT is due to have its AGM on 14 July and it is understood strike action will not start until this time.