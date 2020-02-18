BT today rolled out a string of new flexible TV packages as it looks to flex its muscles in the increasingly cut-throat content wars.



The telecoms giant has unveiled a range of subscription options that allow customers to choose the TV shows, films and sport they want, with the flexibility to change their package each month.



As part of the deal, set to launch on 21 February, customers can watch Sky Atlantic, Sky Sports and Now TV in addition to BT Sport. The platform also gives access to streaming services Netflix and Amazon Prime.



In addition to the packages, which start at £10 per month, viewers have the option to pay for a 30-day bolt-on, meaning they can catch up on a favourite TV show or sporting fixture without committing to a permanent subscription.



It marks BT’s efforts to flex its muscles in an increasingly competitive TV market, as a surge in new content providers has prompted media firms — such as rival Sky — to act as aggregators that provide a single access point.



Paolo Pescatore, media analyst at PP Foresight, said aggregation was the “holy grail”, adding that BT had succeeded in introducing novel features and bringing together key features in one place.



“However, it is unlikely to pose a considerable threat to Sky, who in turn will be able to bundle BT Sport into its own packages,” he said. “This long overdue move feels like a last-ditch effort to be successful in TV.”



Now TV, which is owned by Sky, will be fully integrated into BT’s TV platform, while all subscriptions will be bundled into one monthly bill.



Marc Allera, chief executive of BT’s consumer division, said: “Our new range of TV packs bring together the best premium services, fully loaded with a wide range of award-winning shows, the best live sports in stunning 4K and the latest must-see films – all with the flexibility to change packs every month – with quick and easy search to find what you want to watch.”



At the same time as Sky content is made available to BT TV customers, Sky will be offering BT Sport directly to its customers.

