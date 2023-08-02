BT: Social media is top sales driver for over a quarter of UK businesses

Social media is the number one force helping businesses in the UK turn a profit according to new research from BT.

A survey by the British telecoms firm has discovered 28 per cent of small businesses say they generate more sales through social platforms than from e-commerce or physical stores.

Facebook was crowned as the leading social media channel for driving sales by 500 business or side-hustle owners in the UK, followed by Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

“Some of today’s most successful businesses were built on social media,” said Chris Sims, managing director of small and medium enterprise at BT.

“At a time when business owners face rising costs, social channels can offer small businesses a competitive advantage: helping them reach, and engage with, new audiences – and ultimately drive sales,” he said.

Despite over three quarters of business owners relying on social media platforms or their online presence to drive sales, one in five feels “behind the times” as they grapple with the ever-changing social media landscape, including advertising rules, algorithm complexities and evolving consumer behaviours.

Entrepreneur and influencer Patricia Bright said digital marketing skills are a “must-have” for small business owners.

She explained: “Investing time to foster a strong social media following can put you in touch with new customers directly and showcase your services and products more clearly, building a powerful brand image and reputation.”