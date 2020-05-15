BT reportedly in talks to sell £20bn stake in Openreach

BT is in talks to sell a £20bn stake in its fibre rollout division Openreach, according to reports.

BT has come under regulatory pressure to sell off Openreach, which runs the UK’s broadband network and is a legally separate entity to BT, in recent years.

Read more: BT scraps dividend as Covid-19 and full-fibre rollout hit profit

It has been a target for private equity investors for years and the Financial Times reports that Australian bank Macquarie and an unnamed sovereign wealth fund are interested.

But Reuters has reported Macquarie has not expressed interest and is not holding any talks with BT.

Reports of a possible sale of a large stake in Openreach come after BT ditched its dividend. The telco has vowed to invest around £12bn to upgrade the UK’s broadband network.

Openreach’s income stems from millions of broadband customers across Europe and make it a valuable asset for BT.

Read more: How the O2-Virgin Media merger will reshape the telecoms sector

But selling a £20bn stake in Openreach – the number reported by the FT – could close BT’s gaping pension deficit and pay for the massive expense of rolling out full fibre broadband over the next 10 years.

That is expected to cost the telco £12bn to roll out new fibre connections to 20m premises by the mid to late 2020s.

It could also provide relief to BT’s rock bottom share price at a time when it is cutting costs that could affect thousands of workers.

And the deal could be worth double the company’s £10bn market capitalisation, which fell after BT scrapped its dividend last week to save £3.3bn.

The giant also faces tougher competition from a tie-up between O2 and Virgin Media, which will compete with its own EE multi-play offering.

Read more: BT offloads £80m legal software arm Tikit as sell-off continues

CEO Philip Jansen has said regulator Ofcom will make the right conditions to invest in UK fibre rollout.

“Clearly in this environment the political and regulatory will to encourage investment is very, very high,” he said last week.

Jansen bought up £2m worth of shares in his company on Wednesday at £1 each. There is no suggestion he knew of the potential Openreach sale at the time.