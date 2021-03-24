BT frontline workers to bag £1,500 bonuses and shares

BT has offered its frontline workers a bonus of £1,500 in recognition of their efforts to keep its customers connected during the pandemic.

The bonus, equivalent to around five per cent of their average salary, is being made to 59,000 workers despite the broadband provider freezing pay across the company.

The company is in discussions with trade unions over its restructuring plans.

Those getting the bonus are set to receive one lump sum of £1,000 in cash in June, and another £500 in shares after three years, under its employee share scheme.

“BT has made a massive contribution to the national cause over the past year: we’ve supported the NHS, families and businesses, and avoided the use of redundancy or furlough in our response to the pandemic,” chief executive, Philip Jansen, said.

“Our frontline colleagues and key workers have been true heroes, keeping everyone connected in this most difficult time.”

The broadband provider also gave its 100,000 workforce shares worth £500 each last June, in response to the pandemic.

However, the company has remained in dispute with unions for more than a year over redundancies and site closures.

