BT engineers new digital network infrastructure for robotics firm ABB

BT today announced it is working with robotics company ABB to elevate its international communications infrastructure.

The new contract builds on an existing agreement between the pair, signed in 2014, where BT consolidated and optimised its infrastructure.

Working with ABB’s Information Systems team, BT will now transform the network infrastructure to create a core platform featuring a highly automated and data-driven managed service.

The communications infrastructure will connect people, devices and machines at over 600 facilities in 60 countries.

The telecoms giant will offer ABB a choice of connectivity options for each site, including 5G access and a new software-driven platform delivered over Wifi 6 to enable mobility and digital manufacturing concepts.

This will support ABB’s work in robotics, Internet of Things (IoT) and Big Data technologies at production sites.

It will also deploy, manage and monitor over 1,100 end-point devices, continuously verifying every device, user and application accessing the network.

Both companies have committed to a co-innovation fund as part of the contract.

“The cloud-first network and digital managed services we’re delivering will further enhance agility across ABB’s businesses,” said Bas Burger, chief exec, Global, BT.

“The unique trust between our two companies empowers us to push ahead as we connect ABB’s people, devices and machines in a sustainable and responsible way.”