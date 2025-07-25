Brussels is cool now – we got the Eurostar to check out the new Standard hotel

The Standard Brussels is bringing a fresh energy to the city

The Belgian capital is often referred to as ‘boring Brussels’ owing to its status as the de facto capital of the European Union and many other big political establishments. However, this stereotype and the city’s reputation for politics, doesn’t reflect the creative culture, multiculturalism or vibrancy of the city, which is exemplified with the recent opening of the trendy Standard hotel in the city’s northern quarter.

The hotel aims to shake off Brussels’ unfair reputation through exuberant design, as evidenced in the roof top bar, restaurant and ‘sky park’. I hopped on the Eurostar from London and reached the city in under two hours seeking cool hangouts, roof-top parties and modern art exhibitions to prove that Brussels can rival other European cities for creatives.

Where to stay in Brussels

With 200 rooms and suites spread over 28 storeys, The Standard reflects the multifaceted city. Design influences blend 1970s Americana and postmodern Japanese architecture, while incorporating elements of 1930s Belgian design. The carpet pattern throughout the corridors evokes the bold, clashing colours of the 1980s. It sounds a bit much but it feels stylish and contemporary.

Where to eat

​​The star of The Standard hotel is the 29th floor, divided equally between the restaurant and bar, Lila29, and an outside rooftop sky park with a grassy yoga space, chill out spot or dance floor, shaded by trees. Offering 360 views of the city, Lila29 faces the sunset and is the perfect spot for sundowners and summer parties. It’s difficult to choose from the Iberian inspired menu, but I’d recommend the crab pan de Cristal and crispy prawn croquetas. For a nightcap, sip a coconut martini in the lobby bar and admire the dramatic, mid-century modern themed space. If you can’t get a table on the roof, on the ground floor you’ll find all-day Belgian-American restaurant Double Standard. Dine in a stunning greenhouse that’s tall enough to house fully grown trees and order the Belgian frittata DS burger featuring a beef and bone marrow patty topped with creamy raclette.

Don’t miss these Brussels attractions

For those into modern art, the Objects With Narratives gallery, lauded as a ‘gallery for collectible, bespoke & storytelling antiques of the future’ cannot be missed. Multiple exhibits are displayed over six floors in the grandeur of the Beaux-Arts palazzo building on the Place du Grand Sablon in the heart of the art district.

The glass walled ballroom on the entrance floor is a palatial hall of gilt, chandeliers, and trompe-l’oeil. Its entrance provides an unexpected backdrop for the gallery’s contemporary sculptural pieces. Admire large-scale works including hand-embroidered tapestries and furniture crafted using forgotten materials (think a table made from buried oil tanks, corroded metals, remnants of earth and tar).

Dance among the trees and sip drinks with friends at the quirky Kiosk Radio, a wooden shack in the heart of Brussels’ historic Parc Royal, from which a community of music lovers stream their radio station and DJ sessions 24/7. They broadcast a wide range of genres, from jazz to experimental, rock to electronic, and it’s the coolest hangout in the city on a sunny day.

When in Belgium you should eat chocolate too, it’s what the country is famed for. Head to Neuhaus where “praline” was invented in 1912 by a Swiss pharmacist of Italian origin who had the original idea of replacing medicines with filled chocolates.

Visit Brussels yourself

Prices at The Standard hotel Brussels start from £120 a night; go to standardhotels.com