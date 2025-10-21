Bro and Grey’s can have final Say in Doncaster mud

Brosay won at Ascot in September.

WHILE Jumps fans will be treated to their first taste of Cheltenham action this season on Friday, there’s still one top-drawer Flat meeting to enjoy from Doncaster.

Saturday’s William Hill Futurity Trophy is the final Group One of the Flat campaign, with potential stars like Ballydoyle’s Derby favourite Benvenuto Cellini entered.

However, extremely inclement weather conditions mean he and others aren’t certain to turn up, and rather than guessing what will run, let’s look to the previous day for some bets.

The William Hill Each Way Extra Handicap (1.33pm) will be a good indicator of how bad the ground has got come Friday.

Realign is the favourite, but I don’t think he’s ready for a slog in the mud at this stage of his career.

One who catches my eye further down the betting is BROSAY, who is more battle-hardened and won’t mind if the ground is bottomless.

Paul Attwater’s contender has won twice this season, and caught the eye when fourth at Ascot at the start of the month.

He looked like he was in need of a proper stamina test that day, and he ought to get that here, with this course set to run more like a mile than six furlongs.

At double the price of Realign, I think he’s a very fair bet.

Later on, I also fancy Ralph Beckett’s GREY’S MONUMENT in the William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap (3.18pm).

He bolted up at Ascot last season off a higher mark than he now runs off, and he’s been slowly working back to form.

He ought to love this test, much more so than some of his rivals, and the 10/1 is worth taking.

POINTERS FRIDAY

Brosay e/w 1.33pm Doncaster

Grey’s Monument e/w 3.18pm Doncaster