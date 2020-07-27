Brits binge eat, drink more and exercise less during lockdown

People in the UK have been binge eating, drinking more alcohol and exercising less during the coronavirus lockdown, according to a new study.

An online survey of around 800 adults in England were asked about their health and habits during lockdown in late June and early July. It found a sharp rise in anxiety and negative mental health, as well as poor sleep and less exercise.

Many reported eating more unhealthy, processed snacks and drinking more alcohol.

The study also found that younger adults are disproportionately suffering from negative mental health, while nearly half – 46 per cent – of participants said they had been less active during lockdown.

“COVID-19 lockdown has resulted in increased levels of anxiety, poor sleep, persistent sadness, binge eating, suicidal thoughts, snacking, consumption of alcohol and reduced levels of physical activity,” said Stanley Ulijaszek, a professor of human ecology and director of Oxford University’s Unit of Biocultural Variation and Obesity, who co-led the study.

“These changes have potential long-term consequences for obesity rates and chronic disease more broadly.”

It comes as the Prime Minister launches a campaign to combat obesity in Britain amid the coronavirus crisis. Today it was revealed Boris Johnson will ban buy one get one free offers and introduced a 9pm watershed on junk food advertising.

He said the plans for Britain, which is the second fattest country in Europe after Malta, will spare the NHS £100m. Doctors have been told to prescribe exercise and social activities, and an NHS 12-week weight loss app will be launched later today.

Other measures include a ban on the sale of chocolate, crisps and sweets at checkouts and displaying calories on menus in restaurants and pubs, including for alcohol.

