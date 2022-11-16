Briton in Brexit fight of his life as Denmark plans to deport him for missing deadline

Phil Russell together with his fiancée, Danish national Frederikke. (Source: Phil Russell)

A British national residing in EU member state Denmark is reportedly being deported from the Nordic country because he missed a residency application by just under four days.

Phil Russell said he did not know he needed a residency application in order to remain with his fiancée Frederike in the country.

As a result, he filed his paperwork four days late, which was subsequently rejected and he was ordered to leave Denmark.

Russell, a financial services administrator, was first told in May he could no longer stay in Denmark, with the main reason given that his application was submitted four days late.

While he initially thought the decision was a mistake, he received another letter last week, stating:

“You must leave Denmark no later than one month from today’s date, which means no later than 6 December 2022. As a consequence of our decision, you also no longer have the right to work in Denmark without a work permit. Therefore we will inform your employer about our decision.”

Russell moved to Denmark to be with his fiancée in October 2020, three months before the Brexit transition period ended on 31 December of that year.

The 47-year old is desperate to find a solution , and has reached out to local MP Mads Fuglede, who was agreed to help Russell.

Fuglede argued the deportation order is “a clear breach” of the spirit of the withdrawal agreement to protect EU citizens’ rights in Denmark and across other member states.

The MP told various Danish media: “I know he missed the deadline, but we need to look at this politically and make sure that there is leeway for Philip and others like him.”

“This was not the understanding when we passed the law. The spirit of the withdrawal agreement was to ensure that every UK citizen in Denmark had an easy pathway to stay.” Danish MP Mads Fuglede

“There are probably others who are going through similar agony which is not what we intended,” he added.

Despite writing to the former immigration minister, to highlight Russell’s case, Fuglede has not received any reply yet.

“Philip will need the help of a lawyer which is a lot of money. In a perfect world there should be a delay for decisions on late applicants,” the MP states.

Meanwhile, Russell’s partner, his financee Frederike, said she is “ashamed” of her country.

“I am in a bit of shock, it is my worst nightmare come true. I am still devastated.”

She reportedly said: “I feel hopeless and helpless. I feel we are fighting against a system that just does not want to help. They set the rules so hard. I mean, to deport someone for being four days late with an application that they never told us we had to make?

“I must admit I am very ashamed of my country, of all the EU member states, to be treating citizens like this,” she added.