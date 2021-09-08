Britney Spears' father files to end controversial conservatorship after 13 years

Britney Spears’ father has filed papers in a Los Angeles court to unexpectedly terminate the conservatorship that has controlled the singer’s life for 13 years.

The singer, who is 39, has unsuccessfully sought to remove him from the role twice in the last two years.

But now Jamie Spears wrote that his daughter “is entitled to have this court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required”.

He cited “recent events” which have called into question whether she still needs a court to oversee her personal affairs and finances.

In July, she told a judge that she wished to file charges against her father, who’s 69, for “conservator abuse”.

The filing states: “Ms Spears has told this court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship.”

“She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy. She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight.”

“She wants to be able to get married and have a baby if she so chooses. In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding.”

Lawyers for Jamie Spears said: “As Mr Spears has said, again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter. If Ms Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr Spears believes that she should get that chance.”

In August, Jamie Spears said he would step down as conservator “when the time is right”, and Rosengart, Britney’s lawyer responded urging the father to resign immediately

Spears was placed under the conservatorship in 2008 when concerns were raised over the singer’s mental health after suffering a series of mental breakdowns.

The court-ordered agreement gave Jamie Spears control over his daughter’s estate and other aspects of her life.

Jamie Spears stepped down as his daughter’s personal conservator in 2019 due to health issues. A licensed conservator now oversees her medical treatment, but her father has maintained authority over her money.

Spears has not performed since 2018 and told the court she would not return to the stage while her father was a conservator.

The next hearing on the case is scheduled for 29 September.