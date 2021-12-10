British residents vaccinated abroad can now use NHS Covid Pass

The NHS has used several mobile applications during the course of the pandemic to help patients assess and report their symptoms.(Photo Illustration by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

UK residents who have received vaccinations abroad, or in Northern Ireland, will be able to use the NHS Covid Pass as long as they have had two doses of an approved jabs.

They will also be able to organise a booster jab for themselves in England as a result of the new rule.

The changes were introduced last night following Boris Johnson’s announcement that the NHS Covid Pass would be mandatory for some venues in England as fears of the new Covid variant have prompted a new surge of restrictions.

Prior to Thursday, only people who were vaccinated in England, Scotland, Wales or the Islae of Man were allowed to use the pass as a way to provide evidence of their vaccinations.

The jabs approved by the government are Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Janssen.