British horse racing chiefs U-turn over “disaster” whip rules

British horse racing chiefs have U-turned over whip rules that some jockeys called a “disaster”. (Photo by David Davies – Pool/Getty Images)

British horse racing chiefs have been forced into a U-turn over proposed changes to whipping rules after criticism from jockeys.

The British Horseracing Authority were set to change a number of rules in relation to jockeys whipping horses, restricting riders to only backhand whipping with harsher punishments for rule breaches.

Riders challenged the potential changes, however, and the backhand whipping action rule has been rescinded.

Though to accommodate the allowance of backhanding, the British Horseracing Authority have reduced the amount of strikes a jockey can do in a race.

Jump jockeys will be allowed eight strikes with flat jockeys allowed to whip their horse seven times.

Whip rules could have been “disaster”

“It is massive for me more than a lot of people, because I have always had a backhand issue, trying to get it all the way back you do find sometimes you are hitting the horse in the wrong place in the backhand, I’ve been trying to adapt myself – then the new rules came out last night,” said jockey Sean Bowen earlier today.

“Hitting them in the forehand is the correct way and the penalties [for excessive use] go up at the same time, which is also correct.”

“I think the stewards and also us, when we were trying to do it, we thought at the time it [only allowing backhand] might not be great. But when we were really trying, it wasn’t working whatsoever and everyone realised it was going to be a disaster, especially before Cheltenham and it was going to ruin our sport.”

The punishments for striking the horse more than the permitted number of times have increased to ensure jockeys do not whip their horse and receive a small punishment.

The maximum ban has been raised from four days to 20 with disqualifications also possible.

The viewpoints

David Jones, chair of the Whip Consultation Steering Group, said: “We are committed to listening to our participants.

“When further views and information came to light very late in the day, and following the conclusion of that process, we were duty bound to consider it, and make representations to the BHA board accordingly.”

Rights group Animal Aid said of the rule changes: “There extensive review is in tatters as their resolve was weak when challenged by jockeys who were against stopping forceful forehand strikes of the whip.”