British Gas owner Centrica said today that its full year profit fell a third due to a combination of coronavirus, lower commodities prices, and a spell of warm weather.

Profit at the services provider slipped 31 per cent to £447m, while operating profit at British Gas fell 35 per cent to £80m.

Half of that drop was the direct result of a spell of unseasonably warm weather, the firm said.

From continuing operations, Centrica said that it had made an statutory loss of £360m, better than half of last year’s £783m loss.

Centrica also announced a commitment to be a net zero firm by 2045, five years ahead of a previous target, alongside the figures.

Today’s results come at the end of a challenging year for the firm, with revenues from energy supply plunging due to the pandemic.

The former heavyweight was ignominiously dismissed from the FTSE 100 as a result of the tumble.

According to a trading update last month, business energy demand is still down 15 per cent, as is the firm’s boiler installation programme.

New boss Chris O’Shea took steps to limit the damage by cutting Centrica’s dividend, before unleashing a wholesale restructuring that saw 5,000 jobs cut.

At the moment, the firm is mired in an industrial dispute with the GMB union.

Commenting on today’s results, O’Shea said: “We have made a good start to the turnaround of Centrica, with the sale of Direct Energy now complete and our significant Group restructure on track.

“However, our journey to transform has only just started, as we seek to restore shareholder value by improving customer experience, retention and employee engagement, while maintaining a strong balance sheet. It won’t be easy, but I am confident we have the people, the brands and the market positions to deliver a successful turnaround in the coming years.”