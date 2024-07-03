British celebrities vs HMRC IR35: What is going on?

Adrian Chiles (left), Tom Pilgrim/PA Wire. Gary Lineker (right) Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Yet another famous name has been in the headlines this past few weeks over issues with the tax authority over IR35. So what exactly is happening to British presenters and why is HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) after them?

BBC Adrian Chiles found himself in the spotlight over the past few weeks as the tax authority is seeking to recover £1.7m in tax and national insurance contributions payments from his personal service company, Basic Broadcasting.

Initially, his company won its case at the First Tax Tribunal (FTT) but, after a recent judgment, the FTT accepted HMRC’s appeal which will see Chiles’ case at the Upper Tribunal.

The most high-profile case was BBC sports presenter Gary Lineker as HMRC was after him for a bill that totalled £4.9m on over taxes on income from BBC and BT Sport from 2013–14 to 2017–18. He scored a victory earlier this year as the FTT found in his favour.

Back in 2019, Lorraine Kelly along with other TV hosts including Eamonn Holmes and Kay Adams also found themselves on the other side of the tax authority over IR35 issues.

What is IR35?

Adam Craggs, head of RPC’s tax disputes practice explained that “IR35 refers to tax law in the UK which is designed to ensure that workers who are essentially employees pay the same income tax and national insurance contributions as direct employees.”

He added that this prevents “the misuse of corporate structures and intermediaries such as a personal service company, to reduce tax liabilities.”

As David Ashmore, employment lawyer at Reed Smith noted, this “legislation allows HMRC to look through sometimes complex corporate structures and to interrogate the reality of a situation”.

Tax partner at Ashurst, Nicholas Gardner highlighted that HMRC has been actively investigating IR35 cases for some years, “with mixed success.”

“Whether the rules apply are highly fact specific and these investigations are time-consuming and cases can last for many years,” he added.

On the issues around IR35, Craggs noted that responsibility for determining IR35 status used to lie with the intermediary but since changes in April 2021, medium- and large-sized businesses and organisations can be responsible for determining IR35 status.

“IR35 has therefore been criticised for its complexity and the added burden it places on contractors and businesses who need to ensure that they are compliant with the legislation and that in doing so they avoid any penalties for getting it wrong,” Craggs added.

Why are celebrities facing issues with IR35?

Michael Hunt, partner at Herbert Smith Freehills pointed out that there has been a spate of IR35 appeals to the Tax Tribunal concerning radio and television presenters, many of which involve contracts with the BBC.

He explained: “How these rules should apply to radio and television presenters has been particularly contentious, with different Tribunals reaching different conclusions in cases which seem broadly similar.”

Hunt noted that the tax agency appears “to be taking a rigid and broad approach to radio and television presenters”, adding that “perhaps encouraged by their success in a number of such cases (for example, those involving news presenters), have left it to individual presenters who disagree to test their facts in the Tribunal”.

As Ashmore stated: “The key question is whether a media presenter should be regarded for tax purposes as an employee of whoever is receiving their services (normally a broadcaster), even though the presenter is an employee of their own personal service company.”

He noted that the end result can be an enormous tax bill due to employees paying a higher rate of tax, along with additional liabilities for contributions.

What happens at a Tribunal?

Many of these celebrities have been in the news as they have appealed to the FTT, as Hunt explained is a body that “taxpayer bringing the appeal has the burden of proof, and will have an opportunity to call witnesses.”

He noted that the FTT will need to examine the terms of the actual contracts between the parties involved and decide the terms of the hypothetical contract between the individual presenter and the broadcaster or production company that uses the presenter’s services.

“Given that IR35 involves a multi-factorial test, the facts are critical and the FTT decision on the facts is of central importance. Appeals from a decision of the FTT are generally permitted only on a point of law,” Hunt added.