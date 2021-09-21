British businesses return £300m in furlough cash as spectre of Covid recedes

UK businesses returned £300m in furlough cash, triggered by the spectre of Covid-19 over the British economy receding, according to official figures released today.

The repayment now takes the total amount of money returned to the public coffers to £1.3bn since July last year, the Treasury said.

Rishi Sunak, chancellor, said: “This Government stepped in to help when people needed it most, supporting nearly 12 million jobs through furlough. This worked, nearly 2 million fewer people are now expected to be out of work in the UK than previously feared.”

“Now with our recovery underway it is heartening to see that £1.3bn in furlough grants have been returned as the economy recovers.”

More to follow.