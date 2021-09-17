Inflation will keep breaching BoE target over next half decade

Inflation will routinely breach the Bank of England’s target over the next half a decade, according to fresh data released today.

The Bank’s latest survey on inflation expectations shows Brits think the rate of price rises will hit three per cent in five years’ time, one percentage point above the Old Lady’s target.

Over the next year, inflation will hit 2.7 per cent, and reach 2.2 per cent in the next twelve months after that, according to the survey.

All measures were up on the previous survey conducted in May.

The figures come as officials on Threadneedle Street are gearing up for their next round of rate setting meetings next Thursday.

The Bank’s monetary policy committee is expected to hold rates at a record low of 0.1 per cent, despite official figures released by the Office for National Statistics this week showing inflation, on an annual basis, posted its highest monthly percentage point rise since records began – up to 3.2 per cent in August.

Governor Andrew Bailey confirmed recently there was a 4-4 tie at the previous MPC meeting on whether conditions had been met to hike rates, with Bailey falling on the yes side.

Expectations that the the Old Lady will outline its plan to start winding down its bond buying programme, which was ratcheted up at the onset of the Covid crisis to stimulate the economy, are strengthening.

The Bank’s stock of bonds has risen by more than £200bn since the onset of the pandemic.

The European Central Bank said last week financial conditions were strong enough to enable the central bank to curb bond buying without triggering a sharp rise in borrowing costs. Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve has signalled it intends to tighten policy this year if more progress is made in the American jobs market.

Thursday’s MPC meeting will be the first to include Andy Haldane’s successor as the Bank of England’s new chief economist, Huw Pill.