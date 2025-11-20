British Airways to sponsor AEG’s major new Olympia events venue

British Airways will be the naming partner for both a concert arena and theatre

British Airways has been named as the headline sponsor of Olympia’s new event venue, as the west London exhibition centre nears the completion of its £1.3bn regeneration.

The partnership will give the UK’s flagship carrier naming rights to the megaproject’s concert venue arena and theatre, and see the venues integrated into a destination as part of its popular loyalty programme.

Operated by AEG Presents UK, the major new venue is part of the transformation of Olympia which, in addition to British Airways ARC will feature a 1,575-seat theatre, 30 bars, restaurants and eateries, 2 hotels and 550,000 sq ft of office space.

The 3,800 capacity music arena – due for completion next year – will be dubbed the British Airways Arc, while the 1,575-seat British Airways Theatre promises to be the largest new venue of its kind in nearly half a century.

The announcement comes as the restoration of Olympia nears completion, 140 years after it first opened as an exhibition centre in 1886. The major regeneration, which will see the vast space transferred into a hub for retail, restaurants, entertainment venues and office space, was hit by pandemic-induced delays and a slew of planning objects. Developers found themselves beset by complaints over the venue’s late-night licensing and impact of local traffic as planner combed over the application.

One of London’s most ambitious projects

Andrew Spencer, Chief Operating Officer AEG Presents Europe, said: “This is a pivotal moment as we open the diary for bookings and reveal the name of British Airways ARC.

“We’re delighted to be working with British Airways and as we take the next step towards opening all the teams are very excited. Olympia is a place that has an incredible musical history which we want to honour whilst creating a venue that is thoroughly modern with world class facilities for artists and fans alike.”

It promises to be one of the most ambitious overhaul projects in recent years, with the theatre and concert venue among main attractions. It follows other successful regenerations of King’s Cross, Battersea Power Station and Stratford, all of which have been delivering an economic and cultural boost to their surrounding areas.

Calum Laming, British Airways Customer officer, said: “We proudly celebrate British originality in everything we do, and we are thrilled to be investing in the future of London’s arts and culture scene.

“Being a founding partner of Olympia allows us to celebrate the best of both British and globally recognised talent across music and theatre.”

The deal means British Airways Club members will gain early access to tickets at every concert and play, while also earning Avios points.

Michael Volkert, chief executive of Olympia Estates, added: “This new partnership with British Airways is testament to Olympia’s heritage, and to its future. For the last 140 years, Olympia has played a massive part in Britain’s cultural life, from welcoming one of the very first cinema screenings in the country to hosting performances from the likes of Jimi Hendrix and Pink Floyd.

“Now, as we inch ever closer to opening the doors of our fantastic new venues, we are delighted to be partnering with another iconic British brand to bring Londoners and visitors from all over the world the best music, premium theatre and hospitality the capital has to offer.”