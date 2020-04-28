British Airways says it could cut 12,000 jobs as global travel slumps

International Airlines Group (IAG) today said a redundancy consultation at British Airways could lead to 12,000 people losing their jobs.

IAG said British Airways is formally notifying its trade unions about a proposed restructuring and redundancy programme.

“The proposals remain subject to consultation but it is likely that they will affect most of British Airways’ employees and may result in the redundancy of up to 12,000 of them,” IAG said.

In April, British Airways furloughed 22,626 staff using the UK government’s coronavirus job retention scheme.

The airline group said it had reduced passenger capacity in April and May by 94 per cent compared to last year.

“Recovery to the level of passenger demand in 2019 is expected to take several years, necessitating group-wide restructuring measures,” IAG said.

IAG said today it had €9.5bn (£8.3bn) in cash and undrawn general and committed aircraft finance facilities at the end of March, including €6.95bn of cash, cash equivalents and interest-bearing deposits.