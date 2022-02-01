British Airways extends Loganair partnership in domestic offer ramp-up

BA has extended its partnership with regional airline Loganair to ramp up domestic demand.(Getty Images)

British Airways’ (BA) passengers from today will have access to 38 of Loganair’s routes, following the companies’ decision to expand their codeshare agreement.

Under the extended partnership, customers will be able to book onward connections from destinations across the Loganair’s network, including Derry to London and Liverpool or Exeter to Edinburgh, Glasgow and Newcastle.

To boost connectivity among regions and with abroad, BA passengers travelling from Aberdeen and the Isle of Man to Manchester will be able to use their code share flights with international carriers part of the ‘oneworld alliance’.

“It is great news to be expanding our longstanding codeshare agreement with Loganair,” said BA’s director of network and alliance Neil Chernoff.

“This will create better connectivity and offer more choice for our customers between UK regions and destinations all over the world thanks to our expansive global route network and Loganair’s extensive regional services.”

To ramp up demand and compete with short-haul rivals such as Easyjet and Ryanair, BA will restart flying from Gatwick from March 2022, already selling tickets for 35 short-haul destinations that will be part of its subsidiary British Airways*.

The subsidiary will begin to operate as a standalone business from August, with BA initially running short-haul flights until its Air Operators certificate is ready, City A.M. reported.