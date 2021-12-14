BritBox expands to Nordics in landmark streaming deal

BritBox, the streaming service from BBC Studios and ITV, will soon be available in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, and Norway through a distribution partnership with C More.

This partnership marks the first strategic distribution deal for BritBox in the Nordics, and means Britbox will be available in a total of eight countries.

From early 2022, C More subscribers will have access to all the incredible programming available from BritBox. The programmes will be in English with local and English-language subtitles available in each country.

Non-C More subscribers will also have the opportunity to subscribe directly to BritBox in these countries. As BritBox has done in North America, Australia, and South Africa, the service will bring a collection of British television available all in one place to the Nordics.

“BritBox International has built a fast-growing subscriber base in North America, Australia, UK, and South Africa who are passionate and loyal British television viewers,” commented Reemah Sakaan, chief exec of BritBox International.

“We are delighted to be working with C More and this advancement into the Nordics marks our next step in global expansion, underlining our confidence in the ever-growing popularity of British programming and the distinctiveness of BritBox.”

“British drama has been loved and appreciated in the Nordics for generations, and it is therefore a huge privilege to give our viewers this unique access to the great collection on BritBox,” said Anna Chrona, Head of Commercial, C More.

“Through the partnership with BritBox we secure a substantial volume of content, including classic crime favorites and exclusive premieres of new BritBox originals for our customers to explore.”

BritBox will be distributed directly by C More in Sweden, Denmark and Finland, and via TV 2 in Norway. More information about launch date, pricing, and programming will be announced at a later date. The launch of the service is conditional on certain matters, including necessary regulatory clearances.