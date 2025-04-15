Britain’s lawyers need a UK-EU reset

Resetting the UK-EU relationship is needed to remove barriers for our lawyers, writes Law Society president Richard Atkinson

With the 2026 review of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) on the horizon, now is the key moment to improve the way UK legal professionals work, travel and collaborate across our continent. Strengthening this relationship is not just about the legal sector, it’s necessary for the country’s economy and people’s prosperity.

Legal services are a major contributor to the UK economy employing more than half a million people. The legal sector generates £9.5bn in exports a year and about a third goes to the EU. UK law and professionals have always been in demand internationally. They support businesses, facilitate cross-border transactions and, ultimately, reaffirm London’s global position as a dispute resolution hub.

Post-Brexit, UK solicitors have faced significant barriers to working in the EU that have an adverse effect not only on the legal sector but also on UK businesses that rely on seamless legal support across borders.

The Law Society has put forward four main priorities that should shape the UK-EU reboot and ensure the legal sector remains competitive on the international scene:

Business mobility – UK lawyers need to be able to travel to the EU and provide services on a temporary basis without complex visas and work permits. Equally, there is a need for reciprocal changes to our own visa and immigration requirements. While the TCA allows short-term business visits without burdensome requirements, the restrictions on what lawyers can do limit their ability to advise clients effectively. Expanding the list of activities allowed without a visa or permit would be a major step forward in the 2026 review. Honouring commitments – The implementation of existing commitments under the TCA has been slow, with some provisions taking several years to be incorporated into national legislation in some EU member states. There are still EU countries that have not fully implemented them more than four years after the agreement was signed. A better system needs to be in place to ensure that both the UK and EU honour their commitments. Civil judicial cooperation – The UK’s exit from the EU weakened the cooperation in cross-border disputes making it harder for UK court judgements to be enforced in the rest of the continent. Joining the Lugano Convention, which is an agreement between the EU and other non-EU countries on the enforcement of judgements, would provide more certainty to both businesses and citizens that their rights will be protected. UK Lawyers’ rights to practise – Many UK lawyers previously worked freely across Europe. They could partner with local lawyers, advise on UK law and even requalify as a legal professional in an EU member state. Brexit has fractured these opportunities. It has forced solicitors to navigate 27 different regulatory systems thus increasing costs and making it harder to support businesses and people who need legal advice. Steps could be taken to improve the ability of UK lawyers to practise and establish partnerships in key EU countries.

The Law Society focuses on practical, achievable improvements that can take place within the current framework. With political will and strategic negotiation, the UK can unlock opportunities for legal professionals, businesses and the economy as a whole.

As the UK-EU relationship evolves, the legal sector must be at the forefront as a crucial facilitator of cross-border transactions for both businesses and the public.

A well-negotiated reset would protect the UK’s position as a legal powerhouse, boost economic growth, contribute to prosperity and protect people.

Richard Atkinson is president of the Law Society of England and Wales