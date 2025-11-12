Britain’s big ideas deserve a fair start

If asked to choose one word that sums up the UK’s economic ambitions, most of us would say ‘growth’. We’re facing some real challenges growing our economy, boosting productivity and subsequently increasing living standards. And while established businesses have the opportunity and the platform to express their concerns around limitations on their growth ambitions, one significant risk to economic growth is less visible: the business ideas that never get off the ground.

Starting a business today takes more time, more personal sacrifice and more financial risk than ever before.

Our research at Santander shows 80 per cent of founders across the UK were financially stretched in their early years, and 20 per cent say the strain affected their mental health.

Inadequate funding, a lack of practical business education and opportunities to upskill mean it takes around three years for a good idea to become a real business – and many never make it.

The UK’s inability to truly support budding entrepreneurs has real economic consequences. Less innovation, lost jobs and slower growth.

Enterprise: Fuel for take-off

Britain’s entrepreneurial ambition isn’t in short supply. Access to early capital is.

Too many start-ups lose momentum before they can prove themselves. Founders spend vital months chasing capital rather than customers, and good ideas fade for want of early support.

85 per cent of entrepreneurs say they need more start-up support through grants, tax breaks or low-interest loans. Recent entrants to the Santander X UK Awards tell a similar story: access to even modest early funding can transform a business’s trajectory. Over the past 15 years, Santander’s annual entrepreneurship awards have provided more than £1.1m in vital funding to help thousands of UK start-ups grow.

Education: From classroom to company

Ambition among young people has never been stronger. 75 per cent of Gen Z want to be their own boss, yet few leave education with the tools to turn a brilliant concept into a successful company.

There are signs of change, with more students testing ideas through university competitions and mentoring networks. The Santander X UK Awards, which attract applications from hundreds of university-led ventures each year, show what happens when young people have space to refine ideas before the pressures of real investment set in. That early exposure builds confidence and practical insight – the kind of foundation that turns aspirations into something tangible.

If education can nurture that mindset more widely, the next challenge is ensuring people have the skills to keep up with the ever-changing world of work.

Employability: The skills to stay ahead

AI, demographic shifts and the transition to a more sustainable economy are reshaping the skills businesses need to succeed.

Santander’s Spring 2025 Trade Barometer shows 30 per cent of UK firms now rank training and upskilling as a top priority, particularly smaller businesses that rely on adaptable teams. Yet too often, opportunities to learn stop once work begins.

Our Tomorrow’s Skills research highlights a simple truth: companies investing in people as actively as they invest in technology tend to be more productive and resilient.

Keeping skills current will take closer collaboration between business, educators and policymakers – creating learning that fits around real working lives, not just early careers.

Ambition has never been Britain’s problem. The challenge is keeping it alive long enough to grow.

Too many good ideas stall for lack of early capital. Entrepreneurs rarely ask for guarantees. They ask for a fair chance.

This week, some of the brightest young minds in business will pitch their ideas at the Santander X UK Awards national final in Milton Keynes. The event is a reminder that Britain’s entrepreneurial spirit remains strong; the question is whether the environment around it is keeping pace.

If Britain wants to close the gap with our counterparts across the Atlantic, it must make a more supportive environment the rule, not the exception – one where ideas can take root and grow into lasting businesses. That means access to early capital, education that builds confidence as well as competence, and training that keeps people employable throughout their working lives.

Puja Patel is head of green finance & universities at Santander UK