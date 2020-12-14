Britain has 'most to lose from Brexit', says French finance minister

The French finance minister Bruno Le Maire has said that he believes the UK has more to lose from Brexit than the EU.

“The British people will be the biggest losers from Brexit … Brexit, to use an expression of the late John Le Carre is a political, economic and historical folly,” Le Maire told France info radio.

Le Maire also said that the impact of Brexit on the French economy would be limited to 0.1 percentage points of its gross domestic product in 2021.

The comment from Le Maire comes following a renewed possibility of an agreement between the UK and EU, but both sides still persist that they remain far apart on a number of critical issues.

