UK supply chain crisis worse because of Brexit says French politician

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire has said the UK’s supply chain issues are worse because Brexit cut off its access to the single market.

“We are facing the same situation,” said Le Maire, confirming that France is also being hit by supply chain woes in comments to the BBC at a meeting of the G7. “But the fact that we are a member of a very important single market helps us facing these bottlenecks.”

Earlier this week UK suppliers warned that mounting traffic at ports was creating a backlog of imports which could hamper Christmas deliveries.

“I think it’s helping us because we can have access to other job markets, when you are asking for some more people in restaurants, in hotels, for truck drivers, for instance, you have access to other labour markets,” Mr Le Maire continued.

His comments come after the UK government announced it would issue 800 visas to abattoir workers as the country battles acute staff shortages. The government is also offering 5,000 emergency visas to lorry drivers as supermarkets struggle to restock food and forecourts run out of petrol because of labour shortages.

‘Supply chain issues are global’ – Rishi Sunak

Following the meeting, Chancellor Rishi Sunak stressed that “supply chain issues are being felt globally.”

He called for cooperation on tackling supply chain issues saying “finance leaders from around the globe must collaborate to address our shared challenges.”

“Today we have collectively agreed to work closely over the coming months – and together we will build a strong and resilient recovery,” Mr Sunak added, confirming that G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors will together monitor global supply chain pressures going forward.

Brexit weakened Britain

In further comments Le Maire said that Britain’s exit from the EU had undermined its power in the international political system.

“I don’t want to criticise the British approach because this is the sovereign choice made by the British people,” he said.

“But you know, when you have a careful look at the current world situation, you have in the right side, the United States, on the other side, the rise of China, then there is one single place left – and this will not be for the UK. This will be for Europe. Let’s be clear about that.”

Read more: Rio Tinto production tumbles as supply chain woes bite